JUST IN
Rural demand in India to rebound due to multiple factors: Morgan Stanley
Indian economy may grow at 6-7% in FY23 amid 'big' demand: PHDCCI
Govt to give Rs 22,000-cr one-time grant to oil PSUs to cover LPG losses
Govt may extend deadline for Cert-In cyber rules by 3 months to help MSMEs
Rising clout: Which countries have adopted NPCI-backed UPI payments so far
India the bellwether for global BPM industry, logs $44 bn revenues: Nasscom
India facing 'cacophony of factors' that may shake sovereign credit metrics
Economy doing well despite external headwinds, Oppn criticism wrong: BJP
India's growth, external profile solid buffers against turbulence: S&P
Has festival cheer brought India's consumption story back on track?
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Rural demand in India to rebound due to multiple factors: Morgan Stanley
Business Standard

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao includes skilling girls on conventional livelihood

Smriti Irani, the minister for women and child development, emphasised the significance of convergence amongst various departments for delivering high-quality education to empower girls

Topics
beti bachao beti padhao | Indian education | girl education

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Girl education
'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme will now also focus on increasing the enrolment of girls in secondary education, particularly in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) subjects

The Government of India expanded the mandate of the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, a flagship programme, on Tuesday by including the skilling of girls in non-traditional livelihood (NTL) options, reported The Hindu.

The programmes will now focus on encouraging more girls to enrol in secondary education, particularly in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects. Historically, women have been underrepresented in fields like technology.

While announcing the expansion of the scheme’s mandate, Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, emphasised the importance of convergence amongst various departments for delivering high-quality education to empower girls. She said, “Government has always encouraged and empowered girls to pursue vocations of their choice irrespective of gender stereotypes.”

Ministries of Women and Child Development, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Minority Affairs have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for implementing this addition in the scheme. The MoU focuses on the convergence among relevant ministries and departments to make sue that young girls complete their education and build skills. The aim is to have them enter the workforce in a diverse range of livelihood.

Women and Child Development Secretary Indevar Pandey said: "The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme has been revised, and it has a new and refreshing look. Some of the new aims we have for the scheme include ensuring 1% increment in enrolment at the secondary level and skilling of girls and women every year, raising awareness about safe menstrual hygiene, and promulgating elimination of child marriages. These are the new elements being included in the scheme."

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on beti bachao beti padhao

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 16:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.