Beti Bachao Beti Padhao includes skilling girls on conventional livelihood

The expanded the mandate of the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, a flagship programme, on Tuesday by including the skilling of girls in non-traditional livelihood (NTL) options, reported The Hindu.

The programmes will now focus on encouraging more girls to enrol in secondary education, particularly in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects. Historically, women have been underrepresented in fields like technology.

While announcing the expansion of the scheme’s mandate, Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, emphasised the importance of convergence amongst various departments for delivering high-quality education to empower girls. She said, “Government has always encouraged and empowered girls to pursue vocations of their choice irrespective of gender stereotypes.”

Ministries of Women and Child Development, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Minority Affairs have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for implementing this addition in the scheme. The MoU focuses on the convergence among relevant ministries and departments to make sue that young girls complete their education and build skills. The aim is to have them enter the workforce in a diverse range of livelihood.



Women and Child Development Secretary Indevar Pandey said: "The scheme has been revised, and it has a new and refreshing look. Some of the new aims we have for the scheme include ensuring 1% increment in enrolment at the secondary level and skilling of girls and women every year, raising awareness about safe menstrual hygiene, and promulgating elimination of child marriages. These are the new elements being included in the scheme."

