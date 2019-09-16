BHEL, BSNL, Coal India warn of pay cuts after unmet targets, cash crunch

Facing a severe cash crunch and failure to meet targets, several public sector units (PSUs) have started putting in austerity measures and pressuring employees to tide over the situation. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has moved to impose a penalty recoverable from staff salary in proportion to non-achievement of targets.

This has irked the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), which has asked the beleaguered telecom company to explain the reason for shooting off threatening letters to its employees. Earlier, upon recommendations of the audit committee, South Eastern Coalfields ...