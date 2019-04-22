Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat is set to witness an IAS-IPS faceoff on Tuesday

JUST IN
The Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat, which goes to polls on Tuesday, is set to witness an IAS-IPS faceoff.

Though there are over a dozen candidates in the fray, experts expect it to be a direct fight between the BJP and the ruling BJD. The Congress has left the seat to the CPM under a seat sharing arrangement. The Odisha capital will be among six Lok Sabha and 42 Assembly seats that will go to polls on April 23.

BJP has fielded former IAS officer Aparajita Sarangi, who is pitted against the BJD’s Arup Patnaik, a retired IPS officer and former Mumbai police commissioner. Like Patnaik, another former top cop, Prakash Mishra, who served as director general of CRPF and the state police, is contesting the election on a BJP ticket from Cuttack. He is pitted against BJD’s five-time MP Bhatruhari Mahatab.
First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 22:23 IST

