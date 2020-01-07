Big taxpayers yet to take benefits of Sabka Vishwas amnesty scheme

As many as 87.5 per cent of the eligible have taken advantage of Sabka Vishwas, a dispute resolution-cum-amnesty scheme, which has been extended till January 15. However, the large who are almost 12.5 per cent of the total eligible with total tax amount of Rs 1.7 trillion under litigation has yet to make declaration under this scheme.

According to sources, the government is unlikely to further extend the scheme which went live on September 1, 2019. The sources said till now, 161,214 taxpayers (87.5 per cent) out of the total 184,000 eligible taxpayers have already availed the scheme.

These taxpayers have declared tax dues of around Rs 79,968 crore and after availing the various reliefs and amnesty as per the rules of the scheme, they would pay around Rs 35,094 crore, sources said.

However, only 23,000 (about 12.5 per cent of the total) eligible taxpayers have not yet applied under the scheme while the vast majority of the smaller taxpayers have already opted for the scheme. The sources said its officers are pursuing taxpayers to avail this scheme before January 15 as it would not be extend further.