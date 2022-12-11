JUST IN
BoE holds meetings with foreign banks in India; keen to resolve CCIL logjam
BoE holds meetings with foreign banks in India; keen to resolve CCIL logjam

European regulators' decision affects more market segments than US norms

Bank of England | Clearing corporations | Europe

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

In recent individual meetings with some foreign banks in India, the Bank of England has shown willingness to resolve the matter of de-recognition of the Clearing Corporation of India, sources told Business Standard.

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 15:00 IST

