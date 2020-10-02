Bond dealers not sure of government's Rs 12-trillion borrowing plan

The bond market is not sure if the government would be able to keep its borrowing target intact at Rs 12 trillion, especially if there is a fiscal stimulus down the line, but that extra borrowing could still be achieved silently without facing an announcement effect.

Tarun Bajaj, secretary of the department of economic affairs (DEA), had said on Wednesday the second half borrowing programme would remain unchanged at Rs 4.34 trillion. “The borrowing in the first half is more than what we did in the same period last year. For the second half, we planned our resources and expenditure ...