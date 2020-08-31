BPCL consumers to get cooking gas subsidy after privatisation too

Subsidy for the consumers getting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) will continue even after the government privatises the company. According to sources close to the development, the Ministry of Petroleum has decided to maintain the status quo even if a private player takes charge of BPCL.

This decision may open up the subsidised LPG sector to private marketers. Creating a level playing field — opening up subsidy for private players — may boost the LPG business for parallel marketers like Reliance Industries (RIL) and Nayara ...