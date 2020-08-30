Kishore Biyani, once India's answer to Sam Walton, bows out of retail biz

On Saturday, Future group founder and chief executive officer, Kishore Biyani, made an impassioned plea on a Zoom call to nearly 300 of his top managers and senior leaders to look ahead and forget the past.

Made a few hours before the announcement of the sale of his retail, logistics, warehousing and wholesale assets to Reliance Retail in a nearly Rs 25,000 crore transaction, Biyani, 59, was composed through the exchange, persons privy to the conversation said. But India's answer to Sam Walton, the founder of Walmart, was well aware that a big part of his life was coming to an end ...