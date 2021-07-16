Bring fuel under GST, reduce prices: Maharashtra minister to Centre

The Centre must bring fuel under and take steps to reduce prices in order to give relief to people, Maharashtra minister Amit Deshmukh said on Friday.

Deshmukh, who led a protest march on the issue from Shahgunj to the collectorate here during the day, said were being hiked as the Union government's mismanagement had ruined the country's economy.

Queried on the state government having any plan of reducing taxes on fuel, Deshmukh said state taxes were lower than the ones levied by the Centre.

