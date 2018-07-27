BS RBI monetary policy poll: Hike or pause? It'll be a tough call for MPC

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel, will have a tough call to make on whether to hike rates or not at its three-day meeting commencing Monday. The meeting’s outcome will be announced on Wednesday, August 1.

A policy poll of 15 economists and bankers by Business Standard showed six participants expected a rate hike, whereas nine expected a pause. A data-dependent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will look at three critical factors — inflation, growth, and what might happen on the currency front if China devalues its currency ...