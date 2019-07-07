Budget 2019 in charts: Social sector spending rises, except on education

The Economic Survey for 2018-19 gives a sneak peak into the way India has been spending on social welfare of its citizens. In the last five years, while government expenditure on health has increased as a proportion of the economy, that on education reduced. In 2013-14, the Centre and states together spent 3.1 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) on education.

It reduced to 2.8 per cent in subsequent years, and it is estimated to be 3 per cent in 2018-19 (Budget Estimate). That on health improved from 1.2 per cent of GDP to 1.5 per cent in five years. As a result, education now ...