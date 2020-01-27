Budget 2020: MNREGA real wages see slow growth in 2018-19, shows data

-
-
As the Centre considers revising the Mahatama Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) wages in the Budget to boost income in the rural sector, the official data shows real wages have not seen much growth, barring in 2018-19 (FY19). In several states, the actual wages paid were far below those notified by the Centre. The average days of work provided were also below the mandated 100.
