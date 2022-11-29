Budget 2023-24 should clear confusion over options for personal income tax

India Inc. has suggested finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to cut personal income tax rates in the Union Budget 2023-24 to raise consumption in the economy but there are already two options- a lower income tax regime with fewer exemptions and a higher income tax regime with all exemptions in place-- given to taxpayers. First of all, confusion over two regimes should be avoided before going for any fresh reduction in the tax rates.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 07:45 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU