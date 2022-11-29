JUST IN
DBT for agriculture input subsidies: Need in India and challenges thereof
Budget 2023-24 should clear confusion over options for personal income tax

From 2020-21 onwards, the Budget gave an option of a lower personal income tax regime to those earning up to Rs 15 lakh, provided they forgo some exemptions

Income tax | Finance Ministry | Union Budget

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

India Inc. has suggested finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to cut personal income tax rates in the Union Budget 2023-24 to raise consumption in the economy but there are already two options- a lower income tax regime with fewer exemptions and a higher income tax regime with all exemptions in place-- given to taxpayers. First of all, confusion over two regimes should be avoided before going for any fresh reduction in the tax rates.

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 07:45 IST

