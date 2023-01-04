JUST IN
Budget 2023: PMAY-G may get big push on time for 2024 General Elections

In FY-23, Centre first allocated Rs 20,000 cr for PMAY-G and then topped it up with infusion of Rs 28,000 cr, in the coming 2023 Budget a similar push is expected, sources said

Topics
Budget 2023 | Rural housing scheme

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

The new facility will be over and above the existing finance schemes of the housing sector regulator
Representative Image

With the forthcoming Budget being the last full Budget ahead of the 2024 general elections, the Narendra Modi government is expected to continue with its big thrust on the rural housing scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Grameen (PMAY-G).

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 18:09 IST

