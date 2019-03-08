JUST IN
US trade deficit with India falls, PM Modi to raise issue with Trump
Budget outlays for women-oriented schemes never crossed 6% in BJP's tenure

In two years - 2010-11 and 2011-12 - it crossed 6%

Indivjal Dhasmana 

Gender budgeting (GB) or specific mention of Budget outlays for women-oriented schemes and programmes started in 2005-06. Various Budgets since then show GB has been in the range of almost 4-6%. However, the first year of GB, the year of global financial meltdown — 2008-09 — saw the figure below this range. The NDA always kept the GB in this range, but it never reached 6% in its tenure, unlike in the previous UPA's stint. In two years — 2010-11 and 2011-12 — it crossed 6%. However, it should be noted that these figures are not comparable as the break-up of GB keeps varying over the years.

First Published: Fri, March 08 2019. 02:59 IST

