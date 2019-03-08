Budget outlays for women-oriented schemes never crossed 6% in BJP's tenure

Gender budgeting (GB) or specific mention of outlays for women-oriented schemes and programmes started in 2005-06. Various Budgets since then show GB has been in the range of almost 4-6%. However, the first year of GB, the year of global financial meltdown — 2008-09 — saw the figure below this range. The NDA always kept the GB in this range, but it never reached 6% in its tenure, unlike in the previous UPA's stint. In two years — 2010-11 and 2011-12 — it crossed 6%. However, it should be noted that these figures are not comparable as the break-up of GB keeps varying over the years.