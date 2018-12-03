Businesses jittery over procedural hassles in filing of annual GST returns

Businesses are jittery over procedural hassles in filing annual returns under the goods and services tax (GST) regime. These have to be given for part of 2017-18 by the end of this month. And, seek much more detail than what is required in the monthly return under GST.

The Confederation of Indian Industry has already asked the government to defer the deadline for filing to March 31. Big firms with annual turnover of over Rs 15 million file two monthly returns and those below this threshold send quarterly returns. They have to file one GSTR-1 form, which seeks details of supply, and ...