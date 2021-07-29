Cabinet approves amendment to LLP Act; 12 offences to be decriminalised

-
ALSO READ
Nirmala Sitharaman urges CMs to end police manhandling of bank staff
Sebi to set up fund to buy stressed corporate bonds: FM Sitharaman
Ease vs cost of doing business in India
Health, credit, jobs: FM announces 8 measures to revive economy in pandemic
Govt announces 500,000 free visas, loan guarantee scheme for travel sector
-
The Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act for decriminalising offences under the law as the government looks to improve ease of doing business and encourage start-ups.
In all, 12 offences are proposed to be decriminalised and one provision (Section 73) entailing criminal liability is to be omitted. The 12 decriminalised offences will then get shifted to an internal adjudication mechanism to help unclog criminal courts from routine cases.
The government has also approved creation of a class of small LLPs to encourage entrepreneurs. These LLPs will be subject to fewer compliances, reduced fee or additional fee, and smaller penalties in the event of default.
“LLPs are becoming popular among start-ups. An amendment is being proposed to the LLP Act for the first time,” said Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
According to experts, lower compliance will incentivise unincorporated micro and small partnerships to convert into the organised structure of an LLP and derive its benefits.
Once the amendment for decriminalisation is approved, the total number of penal provisions in the Act will be reduced to 22, the number of compoundable offences will be only seven, the number of non-compoundable offences will be only three, and the number of defaults will be only 12, Sitharaman said.
She said this will help level the playing field for LLPs which otherwise compete against corporations that come under the Companies Act. “... we are bridging this gap. And making LLPs far more attractive and easy to handle... so that many of the start-ups today, which prefer the LLP model, can also feel equally given the ease of business opportunities,” Sitharaman said.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur said: “This boosts Atmanirbhar Bharat.”
The government will also introduce a new definition of small LLPs based on their turnover size and contributions by partners or proprietors. At present, there are relaxations for thresholds up to turnover size and partner’s contribution of Rs 40 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, respectively.
“Now, Rs 25 lakh will go to Rs 5 crore and Rs 40 lakh turnover size will now be treated as Rs 50 crore. So, even Rs 5 crore contribution and Rs 40 crore or Rs 50 crore turnover will be treated as a small LLP, which means we are expanding the scope of what can be a small LLP.
The corporate affairs ministry is also working towards setting up an e-adjudication platform as part of the new version of the MCA21 portal.
With inputs from PTI
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU