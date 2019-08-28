JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Govt allows 100% FDI in contract manufacturing through automatic route
Business Standard

Cabinet approves Rs 6,268 crore export subsidy for 60 lakh tonnes of sugar

This will benefit millions of farmers in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka as well as other states

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

From the 2018-19 sugarcane season starting October, the Centre not only increased the base recovery rate from 9.5 to 10 per cent, but also raised the premium extra yield in sugar from Rs 2.68 per quintal to Rs 2.75 a quintal

The government on Wednesday announced a Rs 6,268 crore subsidy for export of 6 million tonnes of sugar during the 2019-20 marketing year starting October in order to liquidate surplus domestic stock and help mills in clearing huge sugarcane arrears to farmers.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We have taken an important decision in the interest of sugarcane farmers. The cabinet has approved export subsidy for 6 million tonnes for 2019-20," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

A lump sum export subsidy of Rs 10,448 per tonne will be given to sugar mills in the 2019-20 marketing year (October-September), costing the exchequer Rs 6,268 crore as subsidy, he said.

This will benefit millions of farmers in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka as well as other states, he added.

The government is providing subsidy for export of 5 million tonnes of sugar for the current 2018-19 marketing year.
First Published: Wed, August 28 2019. 19:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU