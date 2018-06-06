Cabinet gives nod for Isro's projects worth over Rs 100 billion

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the continuation of the and Mark-III programmes, worth more than Rs 100 billion.

The cabinet also gave its nod for the funding of thirty PSLV operational flights under the Programme.

The PSLV programme will also meet the launch requirement of satellites for earth observation, navigation and space sciences and also ensure the continuity of production by the Indian industry.

The total fund requirement is Rs 61.31 billion and includes the cost of thirty PSLV vehicles, essential facility augmentation, programme management and launch campaign.

The operationalisation of PSLV has made the country self-reliant in the launching capability of satellites for earth observation, disaster management, navigation and space sciences.

The PSLV Continuation Programme – Phase 6 will sustain this capability and self-reliance in the launching of similar satellites for national requirements.

The PSLV programme will meet the demand for the launch of satellites at a frequency of up to eight launches per year, with maximal participation by the Indian industry.

All the operational flights would be completed during the period 2019-2024.

The PSLV Programme was initially sanctioned in 2008, and four phases have been completed and the fifth phase is expected to be completed by second quarter of 2019-20.

The Phase 6 approval will cater to the launch of satellite missions during the period third quarter of 2019-20 to the first quarter of 2023-24.

Isro's workhorse PSLV has emerged as a versatile launch vehicle to carry out Sun-Synchronous Polar Orbit (SSPO), Geo-synchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) and low inclination Low Earth Orbit (LEO) missions.

With the recent successful launch of PSLV-C41 on April 12, 2018, PSLV has completed three developmental and forty-three operational flights and the last forty-one flights have been successful.

PSLV has established itself as a workhorse vehicle for national satellites with a production capacity that would enable responding fast to commercial launch opportunities also.

The Cabinet also approved funding for the for Mark-III (GSLV Mk-III) continuation programme (Phase-I) consisting of ten (10) GSLV (Mk-III) flights, at a total estimated cost of Rs. 43.38 billion. This includes essential facility augmentation, Programme Management and Launch Campaign.

The GSLV Mk-III continuation Programme is the first phase of operational flights that will enable the launch of 4 tonne class of communication satellites. The approval will cater to the launch of satellite missions during the period 2019-2024.

The programme will meet the launch requirement of communication satellites to meet the national demand for High Throughput Satellites for rural broadband connectivity, increase and sustain the availability of transponders for DTH, and Television Broadcasters.

The operationalisation of GSLV Mk-III will make the country self-reliant in the launching capability of 4 tonne class of communication satellites, sustain & strengthen the space infrastructure and reduce the dependence on procured launches from foreign countries.

The GSLV Mk-III has been developed towards achieving indigenous launch capability to launch 4 tonne class of satellites into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

It has completed one experimental flight (LVM3-X) in 2014 and one developmental flight (GSLV MkIII-D1) in 2017. The second developmental flight will be completed by Q2 of 2018-19 this year.