Cabinet nod to closure of Handicrafts and Handlooms Export Corporation

The Cabinet approved the closure of Handicrafts and Handlooms Export Corporation of India (HHEC), a government undertaking under the administrative control of the textile ministry.
Employees in the corporation — 59 permanent and six management trainees — will be given an opportunity to avail voluntary retirement scheme, according to norms laid down by the Department of Public Enterprises. The approval will benefit the exchequer in reducing recurring expenditure on salary/wages of a sick central public sector enterprise (CPSE) which is not in operation and earning no income.
The corporation has been continuously incurring losses since 2015-16 and not earning sufficient income to meet its running expenses. There is little scope for its revival, necessitating closure, an official statement said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU