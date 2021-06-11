CACP vacancy: Centre to soon fill two farmer representative posts

After a gap of several years, the Centre is looking to fill the vacancies of two non-official members who are representatives of the farming community in the Commission for Agriculture Costs and Prices (CACP). The commission is the main minimum support price (MSP)-fixing panel of the government.

Sources said, of the two representatives, one is expected to be from Western Zone while the other may represent the interests of Northern Zone farmers. Set up in 1965, CACP is mandated to fix the MSP of more than 23 crops spread across both the kharif and rabi sowing seasons. It consists of ...