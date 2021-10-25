CAG, Maldives counterpart sign MoU to strengthen professional capacity

-
ALSO READ
Former CAG Vinod Rai fails to get re-elected on IDFC Board
A slow trickle for 111 mn parched homes in villages waiting for tap water
My report to President on govt accounting reform not made public yet: ex-CAG Mehrishi
Citizen scorecards for better accountability
Maldives to reopen for Indian tourists from July 15 as Covid cases decline
-
The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) and the Auditor General of Maldives have decided to develop and strengthen their respective institutions' professional capacity and improve methodologies in the field of audit of public finance.
A memorandum of understanding, signed by CAG Girish Chandra Murmu and his counterpart Hussain Niyazy at Male yesterday, aimed at exchanging information in the field of public sector audit between India and Maldives.
Both parties also agreed to conduct training programmes in their respective countries for their staff on a need basis and explore other means of capacity development support and cooperate on areas that are mutually beneficial.
Murmu said sustainable development is at the forefront of the partnership between the two sides. He highlighted the importance of judicious use of resources and sustainability for future generations that has given rise to the concept of natural resource accounting (NRA).
The NRA provides an outline of resource bases, pace of usage with an eye on their sustainability and embeds environmental aspects into the economic indices.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU