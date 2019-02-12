CAG points out irregularities in process of sharing GST revenue

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has pointed out irregularities in the way part of goods and services tax (GST) revenue was transferred to states in 2017-18. It said the devolution of Integrated GST (IGST), which is collected on the inter-state supply of goods and services and imports, to states did not happen according to provisions of the law.

The IGST law provides for the division of the IGST revenue between the Centre and states, which turns out to be nearly 50 per cent each. In addition, when the Centre's share gets accrued as its tax revenue, 42 per cent of it has to be ...