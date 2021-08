Campuses see jump in dream, super-dream job offers in post-pandemic hiring

Contrary to popular expectations of a tough year, placements at campuses have begun with a bang, as dream and super-dream job offers rise substantially and companies rush to hire engineers.

As against a normal year in which these campuses take some months to achieve such numbers, this year the number of offers have seen a spike as companies look to attract talent for growing digital needs and businesses amid the second wave of the pandemic still tapering. "The rush for companies to hire engineers has gone up substantially. The number of companies that have come to the campus ...