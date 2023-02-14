JUST IN
Can minimum guaranteed scheme in NPS assure states to not go back to OPS?
Crypto, web3 sectors need global ties for effective regulation: FM
Illegal subsidies by trade partners hurt Indian trade, business: Govt
Efforts afoot to have built-in satellite tuners in TV sets: Anurag Thakur
FM Sitharaman asks states to expedite formalities to seek GST compensation
After budget announcement, Centre to revise guidelines for coastal ferries
India's retail inflation at three-month high, hits 6.52% in January
Too early to gauge spillovers of central bank digital currency: Sitharaman
India's inflation higher than peers like Brazil and South Korea
Govt begins consultations with sector experts on road safety standards
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
FM Sitharaman asks states to expedite formalities to seek GST compensation
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Can minimum guaranteed scheme in NPS assure states to not go back to OPS?

Under OPS, there is no defined contribution from employees but there is assured pension. However, NPS has defined contribution but no assured returns in terms of some proportion to last drawn salary

Topics
pension | New Pension Scheme | PFRDA

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Some Opposition-ruled states including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have replaced or are in the process of replacing the new pension system (NPS) with the old pension system (OPS) for their employees. Even BJP-Eknath Shinde coalition in Maharashtra is not averse to going back to OPS.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on pension

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 09:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.