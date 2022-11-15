JUST IN
Focus is to capture, not halt, carbon emissions: Coal min Pralhad Joshi

'Both domestic exploration and buying stake in overseas mineral mines is on the agenda'

Topics
Pralhad Joshi | Carbon emissions | Global Warming

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

Pralhad Joshi
Our coal requirement would double by next year as compared to a decade back, says Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi

The summer months this year witnessed commotion over coal as several states and thermal power plants claimed low supplies. The Ministry of Coal continued to maintain there was enough of it to meet the demand. Having pulled all strings to increase production, the ministry is aiming at zero coal import in two years. Pralhad Joshi, Union minister for coal, mines, and parliamentary affairs, in an interview with Shreya Jai, says India’s economic growth needed more coal and minerals, and the country would focus on absorbing carbon emission because stopping it was anti-growth. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 23:08 IST

