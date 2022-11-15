Focus is to capture, not halt, carbon emissions: Coal min Pralhad Joshi

The summer months this year witnessed commotion over coal as several states and thermal power plants claimed low supplies. The Ministry of Coal continued to maintain there was enough of it to meet the demand. Having pulled all strings to increase production, the ministry is aiming at zero coal import in two years. Pralhad Joshi, Union minister for coal, mines, and parliamentary affairs, in an interview with Shreya Jai, says India’s economic growth needed more coal and minerals, and the country would focus on absorbing carbon emission because stopping it was anti-growth. Edited excerpts: