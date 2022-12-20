JUST IN
Jammu & Kashmir tops scheme to assist microenterprises, shows govt data
Top Headlines: Manufacturing firms shine, defence exports treble, and more
Non-crop sector pulls the farm sector gross value added in Q2 of FY23
India to receive record remittances but experts worry CAD will still widen
Centre set to offer wheat to millers, biscuit makers to tame prices: Report
Regulators should be nimble-footed, should take decision fast: Gadkari
Subscriber base dipped to 11.7 mn in Oct after VIL customer loss: Trai
Gadkari wants surety bond insurance, not bank guarantee for infra projects
India's consumer good shipments to Russia rise for 2nd month in Oct: Govt
RSS-affiliated BKS warns govt of trouble if farmers demand not met on time
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Jammu & Kashmir tops scheme to assist microenterprises, shows govt data
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Carbon credit market: Why power ministry is best suited to run this project

The power ministry feels it is in the best position to decide what types of products should be introduced in the carbon credit market

Topics
Carbon emissions | Power ministry | Environment ministry

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

Carbon emission, pollution, nuclear plant
Photo: Bloomberg

Rather unusually in the central government, there has been public differences between the environment ministry and the power ministry on who should regulate the carbon credit mechanism. Last week, in Parliament, several MPs raised the issue, some obviously at the behest of one or the other ministry.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Carbon emissions

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 11:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.