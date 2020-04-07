Cash-starved and desperate, states borrow at steep rate in lockdown

State governments on Tuesday paid a steep price to borrow Rs 32,560 crore from the bond market to raise funds, desperately needed to fight a lockdown-induced slowdown, even as investors engaged in a negative bidding strategy to preserve their liquidity at a time when the markets are operating with a curtailed timing.

In the face of a heavy supply from both states and the Centre, and with foreign portfolio investors (FPI) leaving the country, domestic investors demanded states to cough up spreads of 140-200 basis points over equivalent government securities. And the states acquiesced. For example, Kerala paid 8.96 per cent for a 15-year bond. The equivalent maturity government security closed at 6.92 per cent. In normal times, the spreads are not more than 60-70 basis points over equivalent maturity government securities.

According to the schedule, 19 states had lined up to borrow up to Rs 37,500 crore, but they managed to raise Rs 32,560 crore.

“There is absolutely no demand. So banks bid in such a way that almost guaranteed rejection. But the states accepted the bids,” said the head of treasury at a bank.

He cautioned that such practice could rather be the norm than exception, and the Centre too will have to pay steep coupons in their upcoming auctions unless the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) comes up with direct support in the form of secondary market bond purchases through its open market operations (OMO).

“The state loans don’t get traded in the market, so the demand is less for them anyway. The market timings have also been curtailed, so it is difficult to gauge the demand. The market is expecting some support from the RBI,” said Devendra Dash, head of asset-liability management at AU Small Finance Bank.

The bond and currency markets closed at 2 pm on Tuesday, from its usual 5 pm. The markets will function between 10 am to 2 pm till April 17 due to Covid-19 related disruptions.

“With work from home becoming norm, few people can initiate fresh positions from home. Also with new rules for moratorium on loans banks will have to be mindful of liquidity position as previously budgeted inflows may not be happening,” said Harihar Krishnamurthy, head of treasury of First Rand Bank.

The states’ Rs 1.27 trillion borrowing plan for the quarter, along with the Centre’s Rs 19-21,000 crore weekly borrowing has not been supported by any OMO announcement by the RBI yet. The market was also hoping that the Centre would place a portion of the borrowing directly with the RBI, but that also did not happen. Instead, the government said it planned to borrow 63 per cent of its entire programme, or Rs 4.88 trillion, from the market in the first half of the fiscal.