Cash transfer is easier on paper than in reality: Expenditure Secy

Expenditure Secretary T V Somanathan, one of the architects of the ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ stimulus package, said that government’s actions were not being determined by any fear of a ratings downgrade. In an interview with Arup Roychoudhury, Somanathan also said that while he agreed with the Chief Economic Advisor’s assessment of 2 per cent GDP growth for FY21, it could be lower. He also said that what migrants required more than cash transfers was free food, which the centre provided. Excerpts:

One criticism of the package announced by Finance Minister is that there should have been more direct cash transfers for the poor and migrants. Another is that of the measures, especially those for industry on Day-4, had nothing to do with Covid-19. How would you respond?

This was not specifically a Covid package. It is a package for a new self-reliant India. We have to recover from this. It will deal a big blow to the economy.

I think what the poor and the migrants needed more than cash was food. And food has been provided, through the state and central governments. Even before the latest announcements, a lot of food grains were provided to the state governments for migrants. Cash is not necessarily the immediate requirement of someone trying to get home. This is not a time when you can spend cash very easily.

Second point is, how much cash is enough? As the Finance Minister repeatedly said, we feel very much for them, but nothing that we do would be enough. What can replace weeks and months of the difficulties that they have been enduring? what would the right figure be, and how to deliver that figure to a group of people that is moving and whose bank accounts and identities are unknown, and whose whereabouts are unknown? There is an issue of feasibility about doing any If not transferred through a bank account, cash is notoriously susceptible to be used up by the wrong people.

Making cash transfers is much easier on paper than in actuality, when you are talking about making cash transfers to migrants. On a given day, where are they, who are they, whose identity, whose bank account, how much? It is a very complex proposition. Which is why we have been very liberal with free food. We have told the states to take the food and feed the migrants wherever they are. We have given states money not only for the food but also the preparation of the camps.

Given that the Centre now has a better idea of the economic impact of the pandemic, is there a need for further measures, especially on welfare and Are you ruling that out completely?

Nothing is ever ruled out. Currently I am not aware of any plans for new measures. I would say that it is not yet clear what the economic end-game of this pandemic will be, because we are still in a Hopefully after May 31, there would be further easing and return to normalcy. But we also have to see how consumer behaviour and producer behaviour have changed in this period. It is too early too say whether on June 1, after some more curbs are eased, people will get back to pre- activities. The health concerns may not disappear, and social distancing may continue. It is too early to make good estimates of the economic impact. We are still in the second month of the financial year, with ten more months left. To say that the whole financial year will have these kind of projections for revenue, GDP, economic output, these are all very speculative. And the government is in general a very non-speculative entity.





Is there a fear of ratings downgrade? The Finance Ministry officials have met ratings agencies. What have been the discussions like?

A. What the ratings agencies do is essentially their business. Our decisions are not influenced by what the ratings agencies will do because we feel that we are inherently in a sound macro-economic and financial position. We have moderate levels of debt-GDP ratio by global standards. We have a high level of forex reserves. Even after the slowdown, we have an economy with a much higher growth potential compared to not only developed but even emerging economies.

Fear of external factors being imposed by agencies, like ratings agencies, I can very clearly tell you, is not what is determining our course of action. Having said that, every country has limits on what it can do. Those limits are not necessarily imposed by fear of ratings downgrades. And frankly, I don’t think investors in India are making investments based on ratings agency estimates. India has different investment propositions. Ratings agency downgrades are not going to drive them either up or downgrade.

In an interview earlier this month, the CEA had said India’s economy is expected to grow 2 per cent in 2020-21. That is more optimistic than other agencies. Now, at end-May, has that assessment changed?

A. Unlike private research analysts, we don’t have the luxury of giving short-term forecasts and then adjusting them regularly. We will wait for something more concrete. As of now, I would go with the CEA’s projection of 2 per cent. There is nothing that has happened since then to say that it is completely unrealistic. But yes, there are downside risks to that estimate, it could be lower than that to. I don’t see much upside risk to 2 per cent, but I can see downside risk.

States are still complaining that you haven't given them pending dues and they have also criticised the conditions for availing higher borrowings.

A. There are two issues here. One is pending dues. On GST compensation dues, a substantial amount of more than Rs 14,000 crore was made in April. Some more dues are pending. There is every effort to pay as soon as we have the resources. I am optimistic that as much as possible will get released.

On the conditionalities, the four conditions are actually administrative, which most of the states are likely to be able to achieve in one permutation or another. It is not an absolute. You finish three out of four condition, you get the permission for the last 0.5 per cent. I think the conditions are realistic for most states. They are not non-feasible. Some are easy for some states, some are difficult. But reform is never always easy to carry out.