Centre reverses stance, allows domestic flights to resume on May 25

In a complete reversal of the stance announced two days back, the government today announced that domestic airline operations will resume from May 25. Two days back, the home ministry while announcing the extension of had prohibited air transport till May 31.

“Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020. All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May,” civil aviation minister tweeted adding that the final SOP on resumption is being framed by Ministry of Civil Aviation.

India has grounded air transport since March 23 as a measure to curb the spread of the virus.





Puri’s tweet caught airlines and airports off guard as they were preparing for a resumption from June 1. But the minister didn’t clarify if flights would be opened for all cities.

A senior government official, however, said that flights will be allowed to all cities irrespective of whether they were in the red zone or green. An earlier plan of resuming flights only between cities in green zones didn’t work, as airlines termed it unviable.

A senior official of Maharashtra government said that the state hasn’t agreed to relax any guidelines yet as cases continue to surge in the state.

“The government ideally should have given more time for a resumption. Slot filings have just started. These need to get approved. Only then we can open for sale. We are left with just two days. There is no clarity yet if we can fly to all cities,” an airline executive said.

Civil Aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola was in discussion with CEOs of airlines and airports in framing the rules at the time of going to press.



Sources said that only 35 percent of flights will be allowed in first phase in order to maintain social distancing in airports. Delhi Airport which usually has more than 60 aircraft movements per hour is allowing only 14 flights per hour.

The airports in the beginning will only operate for a limited period against whole day in order to make time for sanitisation of the terminal.

Person above 80 years of age will not be allowed to fly during the first phase, an official said while wearing mask will be compulsory in airport and for the entire duration of flight.

Airlines which were facing virtual bankruptcy welcomed the decision. “We will be resuming flight operations from Monday, May 25, 2020 in a phased manner. We are fully prepared with safety measures w.r.t. COVID-19 across all our passenger and CarGo interfaces during their journey with us. We will share further details and guidelines for passengers, in line with the advisory from the authorities over the next few days,” said IndiGo in a statement.





SpiceJet CEO Ajay Singh said that resumption of air transport will go a long way in lifting the overall economic sentiment in the country. “ SpiceJet is all geared up to resume operations post and is committed to providing the highest level of cleanliness and a safe, secure and healthy flying experience to its passengers and staff. We will strictly adhere to social distancing norms and SOPs laid down by the Government to ensure the best, the cleanest and the most sanitised flying experience,” he said.