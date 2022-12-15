JUST IN
No consensus in GoM report on GST framework for online gaming
Business Standard

CBDT seeks detailed report on the top 15 taxpayers in each region

Directive issued for maximising revenue collection and monitoring advance tax mop up

CBDT | taxpayers | taxes

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

tax
The Budget estimated direct tax collection at Rs 14.20 trillion in FY23, higher than Rs 14.10 trillion collected last fiscal

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday directed senior tax officials to submit a detailed analysis of advance tax collections, including the third instalment, and the names of the top 15 taxpayers in each region in the current fiscal year.

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 22:00 IST

