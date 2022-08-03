CBIC clarifies on GST to be levied on EVs, mangoes, cattle feed

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs on Wednesday issued clarifications on the goods and services tax (GST) levied on a host of goods and services.

The indirect tax body through multiple circulars addressed key issues around liquidated damages, penalty on cheque bouncing, delayed payment charges, recovery from employees towards bond payment/forfeiture of salary, etc.

It clarified that without batteries would attract 5 per cent . Mangoes — except fresh, sliced, and dried — would invite 12 per cent .

It also clarified that treated sewage water is not purified and hence, would not see any levy.

feed would be taxed at 5 per cent. Notably, for the past period where exemption is claimed, no action will be taken by department due to interpretational issue.

“With the intent to avoid litigations in some of the interpretational issues, the circular also clarifies that no actions should be taken by the department for the past period (viz., sale of ice cream by ice cream parlour, on churi, khandi and like items used as feed, etc). The pro-active step taken by the CBIC by issuance of present clarifications are likely to be beneficial to industries across various sectors," said Saurabh Agarwal, tax Partner, EY.

In many of these cases, the circular would now bring certainty of taxes and would help in avoiding litigation between the department and the taxpayers, Agarwal added.