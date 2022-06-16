CBIC issues guidelines for post audit and refund claims under GST

-
ALSO READ
Extending GST compensation period may push back rate rejig: CBIC chairman
CBIC issues SOPs for recovering tax dues from insolvent companies
CBIC cautions against coercive tax collection during searches
What are direct and indirect taxes?
Indirect tax mop-up may fall short of target: Revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj
-
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) has put out a procedure relating to sanction, post-audit and review of refund claims for taxpayers.
This is following several reports CBIC received about different practices being followed by the field formations, creating issues for taxpayers. The indirect tax body clarified that post-audit to be conducted only for refund claims amounting to Rs one lakh and above till further instructions, the CBIC said.
Also that while passing refund orders, officers are required to upload a detailed speaking order along with refund sanction order in the GST form. The matter has been examined with the twin purpose of ensuring uniformity in procedure and enabling effective monitoring of sanction of refund claims to safeguard interest of revenue, the board noted.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU