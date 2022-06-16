CBIC issues guidelines for post audit and refund claims under GST

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) has put out a procedure relating to sanction, post-audit and review of refund claims for taxpayers.

This is following several reports CBIC received about different practices being followed by the field formations, creating issues for taxpayers. The indirect tax body clarified that post-audit to be conducted only for refund claims amounting to Rs one lakh and above till further instructions, the CBIC said.

Also that while passing refund orders, officers are required to upload a detailed speaking order along with refund sanction order in the form. The matter has been examined with the twin purpose of ensuring uniformity in procedure and enabling effective monitoring of sanction of refund claims to safeguard interest of revenue, the board noted.