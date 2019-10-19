CCI to give e-commerce firms advisory on discounts as trader protests grow

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is planning a policy advisory for the e-commerce industry to address the all-round concern over deep discounting and predatory pricing across online platforms, a top official has said.

Confirming that the CCI would issue a ‘“soft policy advisory’’, Chairperson Ashok Gupta told Business Standard, “nobody can deny that online is here to stay... Many sellers have benefitted from the platform and there are efficiency factors as well.’’ However, Gupta added that e-commerce firms should not distort the ...