CDSCO to get a new name; govt invites suggestions from stakeholders

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat is at the number one spot for making quality drugs in India
Drug firms ask govt to raise ceiling prices of drugs under price control
State drug controllers get power to issue NOCs for drugs meant for export
Pharmaceutical industry improving inspection skills for better compliance
'Affordable' drive: Govt asks chemists to display generic drugs prominently
-
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), India's national drug regulatory agency, is set to be renamed soon to the one more in line with its current role.
The government has requested all stakeholders to send in their suggestions and comments on the new name and design of the new logo.
On Thursday, the government issued a public notice which said that the present nomenclature does not reflect the role and responsibilities of the CDSCO.
"Over the years, the CDSCO's role has expanded to several areas including regulation of new drugs including vaccines and clinical trials, imports pertaining to drugs, medical devices and cosmetics, central licensing authority for blood banks etc, setting of standards under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, emerging areas such as stem cells, e-pharmacy etc," the notice said.
Dr R A Mashelkar (who headed the expert committee on drug regulatory system) in his report recommended the creation of a National Drug Authority (NDA) or Central Drug Authority (CDA). The Drug Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) recommended renaming the CDSCO as Indian Drug Administration (IDA).
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU