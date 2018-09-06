JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

India's retail market likely to touch Rs 80 trillion in 2020, says report
Business Standard

CDSCO to get a new name; govt invites suggestions from stakeholders

The government has requested all stakeholders to send in their suggestions and comments on the new name and design of the new logo

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

CDSCO logo
CDSCO logo

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), India's national drug regulatory agency, is set to be renamed soon to the one more in line with its current role.

The government has requested all stakeholders to send in their suggestions and comments on the new name and design of the new logo.

On Thursday, the government issued a public notice which said that the present nomenclature does not reflect the role and responsibilities of the CDSCO.

"Over the years, the CDSCO's role has expanded to several areas including regulation of new drugs including vaccines and clinical trials, imports pertaining to drugs, medical devices and cosmetics, central licensing authority for blood banks etc, setting of standards under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, emerging areas such as stem cells, e-pharmacy etc," the notice said.

Dr R A Mashelkar (who headed the expert committee on drug regulatory system) in his report recommended the creation of a National Drug Authority (NDA) or Central Drug Authority (CDA). The Drug Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) recommended renaming the CDSCO as Indian Drug Administration (IDA).
First Published: Thu, September 06 2018. 23:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements