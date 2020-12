Central ministries, departments face cash crunch as winter session scrapped

Scrapping the Winter Session has left central ministries and departments in the lurch, in terms of additional cash and getting savings from other departments to meet their immediate expenses. This is because there is no supplementary demand for grants before the Budget session, which usually starts in late January.

The supplementary demand is generally placed in February. “This will have an impact on existing central schemes and even on new ones which are planned or in the pipeline," said two officials in the government. Since supplementary demand for ...