Central thermal power plants top private IPPs, state utilities in PLF

Riding on spike in demand, the central sector thermal power producers made steady gains in their Plant Factor (PLF), operating at higher than the state owned generation utilities and the private (IPPs).

At the end of December 2018, the PLF of central sector thermal plants was 73.27 per cent, eminently outdoing the performance of state owned plants (57.96 per cent) and private sector IPPs (53.38 per cent). The pan-India thermal PLF in December last year touched 60.48 per cent, improved from 58.72 per cent achieved in December 2017, data from the Central Authority (CEA) showed. An uptick in industrial demand also buoyed the at thermal power stations.

“One of the reasons why central sector coal-based units could outperform the was the guaranteed long-term PPAs (power purchase agreements) and availability of or On both counts, private producers suffered- many of them were without long-term PPAs while disruption in coal supplies was a commonality”, said an industry source.

Nationwide, generation during April-September of 2018 rose 4.74 per cent to 949.6 billion units (BU). Thermal power generation grew 4.94 per cent in this period from 767.4 BU to 805.3 BU.