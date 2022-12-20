JUST IN
India public cloud service market to be worth $13 bn by 2026: Report
Carbon credit market: Why power ministry is best suited to run this project
Jammu & Kashmir tops scheme to assist microenterprises, shows govt data
Top Headlines: Manufacturing firms shine, defence exports treble, and more
Non-crop sector pulls the farm sector gross value added in Q2 of FY23
India to receive record remittances but experts worry CAD will still widen
Centre set to offer wheat to millers, biscuit makers to tame prices: Report
Regulators should be nimble-footed, should take decision fast: Gadkari
Subscriber base dipped to 11.7 mn in Oct after VIL customer loss: Trai
Gadkari wants surety bond insurance, not bank guarantee for infra projects
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
UP business delegation garners Rs 20,000 crore investments from Singapore
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Centre develops new metrics for imports after reports of under-reporting

In November, media reports emerged showing a $12 billion mismatch in the Indian and Chinese trade figures between January and September

Topics
China | India china trade | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Centre has developed new valuation metrics for imports after large-scale under-invoicing of steel imports from China to evade customs duty and GST were unearthed, a report in Mint said.

In April-July, the Directorate General of Valuations under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) found out that stainless steel flat products of J3 grade were imported at an average value of Rs 87 per kg as against the similar products of 201 grade imported at an average value of Rs 163 per kg, the report added.

In November, media reports emerged showing a $12 billion mismatch in the Indian and Chinese trade figures between January and September. According to Chinese figures, its trade with India touched $103 billion while India’s data showed that bilateral trade stood at just $91 billion.

Mint report stated that the Indian Stainless Steel Development Association told the government that "substantial" imports of stainless steel flat-rolled products of 201 Grade and 201/J3 dual is cleared at Indian ports at a much lower rate. This was because the importer misrepresents the goods as 'J3 Grade' by showing minor changes in chemical composition.

"By a very minor change in the chemistry, the importer can show a difference which then translates into two different grades and leads to a difference in the value," the ISSDA told Centre, as reported by Mint.

Additionally, recent reports show that customs authorities have issued notices to 32 importers since September for suspected tax evasion of about Rs 16,000 crore through under-invoicing.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on China

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 13:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.