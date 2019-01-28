Centre keeps SUUTI as backup in case divestment target falls short

The government has kept the stake that it holds in various listed companies through the Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) as an emergency option in its disinvestment plans, and will only offload a part of the stake in the remainder of 2018-19 if there is any shortfall from the Rs 80,000 crore target. Through SUUTI, the government holds a 9.56 per cent stake in Axis Bank, 7.96 per cent in ITC and 1.79 per cent in Larsen & Toubro.

The combined value of these stakes is Rs 46,173.35 crore, as of Monday. SUUTI holds smaller stakes in many other listed ...