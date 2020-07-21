Centre likely to reduce AGR licence fee for wireless broadband to Re 1

The Union Cabinet may soon take up the proposal seeking reduction in the licence fee for wireline broadband — from 2.5 per cent of the adjusted gross revenue to Rs 1 of the AGR — a move aimed at proliferation of these services. It could be taken up by the Cabinet next week.

This is the relief package earmarked for the telecom sector from the Department of Telecommunications (DOT), an official said. The DoT was tasked by the Ministry of Finance to chalk out relief measures for the industry, amid the lockdown. According to people in the know, the proposal may provide ...