Centre okays logistics hub in UP, industrial corridor nodes in the South

The Union government on Wednesday gave its nod to two key proposals -- setting up a multi-modal logistics and transport hub (MMTH) at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh and industrial corridor nodes at Krishnapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and Tumakuru (Karnataka).
The logistics and transportation hubs are being planned with a view to making India a strong player in the global value chain.
The industrial corridors would come up under the Chennai-Bangalore Industrial Corridor (CBIC) project.
"The proposals have a total estimated cost of Rs 7,725 crore and an estimated employment generation of more than 280,000 persons," I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said in a briefing.
These projects will position India as a strong player in global value chains with developed land parcels in cities for immediate allotment for attracting investments, he added.
In 2016, the government announced setting up five multi-modal logistic parks including one on the river front at Varanasi at an estimated cost of Rs 5,000 crore, along the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) spanning the country to facilitate seamless movement of goods.
The logistics hubs are proposed to come up in Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.
The logistics parks would facilitate the last mile connectivity in terms of door to door services for customers besides giving value addition including packaging, retailing, labelling, transportation of the goods on the dedicated tracks.
It requires about 300 acres to 500 acres of land for setting up logistics park and it cost about Rs 1,000 crore to develop a logistics hubs.
