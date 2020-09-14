Centre plans 7 more bullet train projects at Rs 10-trillion cost

The government is planning to invest Rs 10 trillion into seven new bullet train projects across the country even as the Covid-19 pandemic is set to delay the first such high-speed project — Mumbai to Ahmedabad — in India.

The new routes will cover a total of 4,869 kilometres (km), including Delhi-Varanasi (865 km), Mumbai-Nagpur (753 km), Delhi-Ahmedabad (886 km), Chennai-Mysore (435 km), Delhi-Amritsar (459 km), Mumbai-Hyderabad (711 km) and Varanasi-Howrah (760 km). The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project covers a stretch of 508.17 km and is estimated to ...