Consumers avoid visiting restaurants as Covid-19 cases rise: Survey
Business Standard

Centre plans 7 more bullet train projects at Rs 10-trillion cost

The plan for the new corridors comes amid reports that the commissioning of the first bullet train project will be postponed from December 2023 to October 2028

Shine Jacob  |  New Delhi 

The government is planning to invest Rs 10 trillion into seven new bullet train projects across the country even as the Covid-19 pandemic is set to delay the first such high-speed project — Mumbai to Ahmedabad — in India.

The new routes will cover a total of 4,869 kilometres (km), including Delhi-Varanasi (865 km), Mumbai-Nagpur (753 km), Delhi-Ahmedabad (886 km), Chennai-Mysore (435 km), Delhi-Amritsar (459 km), Mumbai-Hyderabad (711 km) and Varanasi-Howrah (760 km). The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project covers a stretch of 508.17 km and is estimated to ...

First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 06:04 IST

