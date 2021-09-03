Centre plans PSU land sale worth more than Rs 600 crore via e-bidding

The Centre is planning to sell land parcels worth more than Rs 600 crore of some public sector undertakings (PSUs) through its new online bidding platform as it looks to push the sale of idle assets. The initiative, managed by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam), will be similar to the pipeline of core assets created for monetisation by the NITI Aayog.

Dipam is soon going to seek final approval to put land assets of BSNL, MTNL, BEML, and Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), among others, on the block. This will be the first sale of assets through the new ...