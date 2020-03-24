Centre readying an economic plan to mitigate coronavirus effect, says FM

-
ALSO READ
Govt, RBI to take necessary steps, says Sitharaman on coronavirus impact
Subhash Garg explains why RBI's surplus profits belong to the govt
Coronavirus outbreak: FM Nirmala Sitharaman takes stock of situation
GDP growth numbers: Will there be some good news?
Govt moves to take on coronavirus challenge, plays down price rise concerns
-
The central government may come up with an economic package to prevent COVID-19 pandemic from causing deep seared harm to the economy.
An indication on the package was given by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a tweet where she also said that a press conference would be addressed at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, specifically on statutory and regulatory compliance matters.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Kerala govt declares Rs 20,000-cr package to revive economy
"Even as we are readying an economic package to help us through the Corona lockdown (on priority, to be announced soon) I will address the media at 2 p.m. today, specifically on statutory and regulatory compliance matters Via video conference," said the tweet of the finance minister.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus to cripple Indian start-ups, firms struggle to pay salaries
Indian economy that had already slowed down before the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, is in for a more difficult period in coming months with businesses almost coming to a standstill. Finance ministry and the RBI have taken several steps to ensure liquidity in the system remains intact. But the industry has called for more stimulus measure to fight depression like conditions setting in the economy.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU