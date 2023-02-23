JUST IN
Centre's wheat procurement to be normal next season: FCI chairman
We are a phone call away: Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to investors
IAMAI slams COAI over revenue sharing demand that may dilute net neutrality
Not sufficient emphasis on jobs in FY24 budget, Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao
Measures announced in Budget to promote jobs, spur economic growth: FinMin
At G20 event in Bengaluru, India and G7 differ over using the term 'war'
Bihar govt cancels 3.93 mn job cards of inactive labourers under MGNREGA
PM Modi bats for more RE and less fossil fuel or gas-based economy
Apparel sector to contribute in taking exports to $1 trn by 2030: AEPC
Nirmala Sitharaman meets US Treasury Secy ahead of G20 Finance meeting
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
We are a phone call away: Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to investors
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Centre's wheat procurement to be normal next season: FCI chairman

According to FCI data, the corporation has so far managed to sell roughly 1.8 mt of wheat, of the earmarked 3 mt, in the first three auctions that are about 60 per cent of the allocated quantity

Topics
wheat procurement | Centre | FCI

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Wheat

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) said that wheat procurement in the season that starts from the middle of March will be normal at around 30-40 million tonnes (mt) and that crop condition is normal, notwithstanding threat from rising temperatures, its Chairman and Managing Director Ashok K K Meena said on Thursday at a press conference.

“Area sown to wheat is higher than last year. The current condition of the wheat crop is very good. Our procurement should be normal at 30-40 mt in 2023-24,” said Meena.

Wheat procurement had declined last year due to a fall in domestic production and higher exports, he clarified.

Asked whether there would be any impact on wheat crop due to temperature rise, as forecast by the India Meteorological Department, Meena said it is unlikely to have any impact and that short-duration crop will not be affected.

According to the Second Estimates of the Ministry of Agriculture, the government has projected a record wheat production of 112.18 mt in the 2023-24 crop year (July-June).

Last year, wheat procurement for the central pool had declined to 18.79 mt, from 43.34 mt in the 2021-22 marketing year, as indicated by official data.

FCI is the government’s nodal agency that undertakes the procurement and distribution of foodgrain for the public distribution system and welfare schemes.

According to FCI data, the corporation has so far managed to sell roughly 1.8 mt of wheat, of the earmarked 3 mt, in the first three auctions that are about 60 per cent of the allocated quantity.

Of this, approximately 1.2 mt has been lifted by buyers and will hit the market soon.

The economic cost of wheat offered for sale through the auction process to cool prices is estimated to be about Rs 2,654 per quintal.

Heatwave spectre hangs over wheat harvest

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday reiterated that Northwest, Central, and East India are predicted to record maximum temperatures three to five degrees above normal over the next five days.

Many parts of the country are already recording temperatures that are usually logged in the first week of March. This has fuelled concern about an intense summer and heatwaves this year.

Weathermen also said that the mercury may soar to 40 degrees Celsius and above in one or two meteorological subdivisions of Northwest India in the first half of March.

“This higher day temperature might lead to an adverse effect on wheat. Since the crop is approaching the reproductive growth period, it is sensitive to temperature,” the Met said.

High temperatures during the flowering and maturing periods lead to a loss in yield.

There could be a similar impact on other standing crops and horticulture, it affirmed.

The IMD said farmers could opt for light irrigation if the crop appears to be under stress.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on wheat procurement

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 18:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.