Centre's wheat procurement to be normal next season: FCI chairman

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) said that procurement in the season that starts from the middle of March will be normal at around 30-40 million tonnes (mt) and that crop condition is normal, notwithstanding threat from rising temperatures, its Chairman and Managing Director Ashok K K Meena said on Thursday at a press conference.

“Area sown to is higher than last year. The current condition of the crop is very good. Our procurement should be normal at 30-40 mt in 2023-24,” said Meena.

had declined last year due to a fall in domestic production and higher exports, he clarified.

Asked whether there would be any impact on wheat crop due to temperature rise, as forecast by the India Meteorological Department, Meena said it is unlikely to have any impact and that short-duration crop will not be affected.

According to the Second Estimates of the Ministry of Agriculture, the government has projected a record wheat production of 112.18 mt in the 2023-24 crop year (July-June).

Last year, for the central pool had declined to 18.79 mt, from 43.34 mt in the 2021-22 marketing year, as indicated by official data.

is the government’s nodal agency that undertakes the procurement and distribution of foodgrain for the public distribution system and welfare schemes.

According to data, the corporation has so far managed to sell roughly 1.8 mt of wheat, of the earmarked 3 mt, in the first three auctions that are about 60 per cent of the allocated quantity.

Of this, approximately 1.2 mt has been lifted by buyers and will hit the market soon.

The economic cost of wheat offered for sale through the auction process to cool prices is estimated to be about Rs 2,654 per quintal.