Centre warns of CBI, EoW action against post-dated wheat export LCs

Tightening the noose around wheat exporters, the government today said that if after through probe it was found that exporters have issued post-dated Letter of Credit (LCs) then it will initiate proceedings against them under the Foreign Trade Act and could also take the help of CBI and EoW to nail the culprits.
The government said it will also take all necessary action against those banks which are found complicit with exporters in issuing post-dated LCs for wheat exports.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in an order issued today said that Regional Authorities of DGFT can take the help of external experts to investigate whether wheat exporters have issued post-dated LCs beyond May 13 to push wheat outside the country.
Not only that, the order further said if any Regional Authority approves wheat exports against valid LCs, it will again send it for clearance by a two-member panel to be constituted in DGFT (Headquarters-Delhi) to vet the approvals.
Ever since wheat exports were banned on May 13, the government has been cracking down on wheat exporters who were waiting to clear their orders based on valid LCs.
This is because it believes that due to high international demand for Indian wheat, fly-by-night wheat exporters and speculators want to grab a significant chunk of LCs to ship Indian wheat outside the country.
Traders said the matter came to light after a contracted amount of 4.5 million tonnes of wheat for exports as on May 13 (the date of export ban), the government received LCs equivalent to over 5.5 million tonnes.
The government in its order banning all sorts of wheat exports from India on May 13, had allowed exports against valid irrevocable LCs issued on or before May 13 as a transitional arrangement.
Later, it directed to get the LCs registered to ensure that only exporters with valid and genuine LCs got the final nod.
However, on investigation it was found that to bypass the ban several exporters had issued post-dated LCs which exceeded the total quantity of wheat contracted for exports before the ban, raising eyebrows in several quarters.
On the day when wheat exports were banned on May 13, as per official record, India had contracted to export around 4.5 million tonnes of wheat of which 1.5 million tonnes had already been shipped by then.
In the 2021-22 financial year, India had exported around 7.22 million tonnes of wheat, which was the highest ever.
