Govt withdraws Data Protection Bill, 2021, will present new legislation

The government on Wednesday withdrew the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, and will be introducing a new Bill.

The Bill has been withdrawn to provide for a new bill in the light of the recommendations made by the Joint Committee of .

Withdrawing the Bill, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Minister told the members of the Joint Parliamentary committee that 81 amendments were proposed and 12 recommendations were made "towards a comprehensive legal framework".

"Considering the report of the JCP, govt withdraws PDP 2019, to present new Bill.

Hence, in the circumstances, it is proposed to withdraw 'The Personal Bill, 2019' and present a new bill that fits into the comprehensive legal framework," it stated.

The Bill was introduced on December 11, 2019. It was referred to the committee for examination and the report was presented to the Lok Sabha on December 16, 2021.

The Bill aimed to provide protection of digital privacy to individuals relating to their personal data, specify the flow and usage of data, and create a relationship of trust between persons and entities processing the data.