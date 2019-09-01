Centre working on a fresh bailout package for cash-strapped BSNL

A new plan for revival of Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) is being readied. This is a sequel to the prime minister’s office (PMO) having rejected the earlier proposal to merge it with Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL), its sick sibling in the sector. Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said in his first press conference after assuming charge earlier this year that the government would revive BSNL and MTNL.

BSNL, it is now proposed, is to prepare an asset monetisation plan. For this, it is learnt, the operations could be split into distinct subsidiary bodies. For instance, ...