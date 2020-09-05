Centre working with states for 'One District One Product' plan: Goyal

The central government will start a programme to help each of the 700 districts in the country to "focus its energies on the outreach of their own products of excellence", said Commerce Minister on Saturday.

The centre’s plan follows Uttar Pradesh's programme 'One District One Product' Summit that was inaugurated two years ago to promote traditional industries in every district of the state.

Goyal was speaking at the release of ranking of states and union territories (UTs) in terms of ease of doing business.

He said his government is confident of adding manufacturing output worth at least Rs 20 trillion in next five years.

"We have identified 24 products in partnership with industry, we are confident of adding at least Rs 20 trillion manufacturing output in next five years, it will create jobs, expand economic activity and will lead the way towards India's rightful place," he said