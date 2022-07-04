Changes to IT Rules 2021 may hurt ease of doing business: Report

The government’s proposed changes to (IT) rules may create entry barriers that hurt the ease of doing business, said industry association and think tank The Dialogue in a study released on Monday.

Changes proposing originator traceability--it requires to trace the first originator of a message--was "technically infeasible" as implementing it on end-to-end encrypted platforms would break the technology itself, said IT Rules, 2021: A Regulatory Impact Assessment Study, which the said is the first report study on the rule changes.

The report comes days after the Ministry of Electronics and (MEITY) held an open-house discussion on the proposed changes to (intermediary guidelines and ethics codes) Rules, 2021, and asked for inputs by July 6.

The report, which is based upon inputs from 70 stakeholders, recommended clear standard operating procedures (SOPs) with expert inputs for checks and balances on law enforcement agencies accessing encrypted technology of .

IT rules require significant intermediaries (SSMIs) to trace the first originator of a message. Instead, the law enforcement ecosystem needs to enhance its meta-data analysis capabilities, the report said.

The timeline for the takedown of harmful content was "overwhelming and impacted investment", the report said. It recommended the creation of a risk-based content gradation mechanism.

Legal and technical experts highlighted the inconsistency of the data retention mandate. They suggested an approach where intermediaries might store data for the original 90 days and would retain it after that only if needed.

“Takedowns must be graded, cannot compare differing forms of harm and put them in the same (regulatory) basket,” said Lok Sabha MP Dr Amar Patnaik at the report’s release function.

According to the study, the IT Rules, though intended to create a regime for tackling the modern-day challenges like the proliferation of disinformation, child sexual abuse material, and seditious and terrorism-related content, are problematic around the legal and technical legitimacy and the viability of many of the provisions that they entail.